Inflation, supply chain issues impact Habitat for Humanity

Construction work all over now comes with added costs and challenges

ROANOKE, Va. – Inflation and supply chain issues continue to impact organizations across Southwest Virginia, and Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley is no different. As this year’s “Home for Good” project continues, Habitat is finding ways to navigate these obstacles as they work to build affordable homes across the area.

“We’ve experienced all those things, the shortages and price increases,” said Brian Clark, Habitat Construction Director. “We’re probably looking at a minimum of a 30% increase per house, and that’s a lot!”

Clark said rising costs and uncertainty when it comes to the supply chain are the name of the game right now.

“I think the hardest part about it isn’t the shortages, it’s that the shortages change every week,” Clark said. “Every week you think you’ve got it, you’ve re-evaluated, reassessed, you’ve got a new plan forward and then something else changes.”

Despite that, Habitat has built 15 homes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been trying to just be creative and nimble and try to handle that as best we can,” Clark said.

Work on this year’s “Home for Good” is still on track to wrap up in September.