Bicyclists can enjoy new thrilling course at Lynchburg’s pump track

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg unveiled another place for biking enthusiasts to hit the trails.

Parks & Rec held a ribbon cutting Thursday for the new pump track at Peaks View Park.

The course is 5,000 square feet and made up of 200 tons of dirt, featuring inclined turns, curves and ramps.

The project cost $8,000 and is funded through the city’s Capital Improvement Plan and the Greater Lynchburg Off-Road Cyclists group.

“We know, one, it’s going to make our cycling community bigger. It’s going to get more kids interested in riding, it’s going to build their skill, it’s going to build their interest in more-advanced features that we have in the woods. But also, yes, it’s going to bring people from other localities that don’t have something like this,” said Davy Hazlegrove, a board member for Greater Lynchburg Off-Road Cyclists.

The track, which is located next to the park’s tennis court, also includes a repair station for any bicyclist to tune or pump up their bike for free.