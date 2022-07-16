Trade in/trade up event held in Roanoke to help kids gear up for the upcoming sports season

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke area kids got their chance to get some new equipment as fall youth sports leagues are right around the corner.

Different youth athletic associations hosted their first ever trade in/up event outside Play it Again Sports in Roanoke.

Kids were either able to donate their gently used cleats for a 15% off coupon into the store or trade up their cleats for an already donated pair.

Catie Foster, organizer of the event and Communications Coordinator for Greater Southwest Athletic Association, says some families are stretched thin with prices these days.

“Gas prices, inflation, everything is up. So, we just wanted to make sure that after registration happens that if there’s some concern for costs for equipment that we can help with that,” Foster said.

Leading up to the event people were able to donate their used cleats at all Roanoke City Libraries. In total, 10 pairs of cleats were donated.

Foster says she intends on having a similar event for Spring sports.