Gearheads For a Cause raise money for the Montgomery County Christmas Store

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A group of car-lovers threw a special kind of Christmas in July party as families and friends enjoyed a car show benefiting a local non-profit organization.

Gearheads For a Cause have car shows throughout the year to help non-profit organizations in the area.

On Sunday, all proceeds from the show went to the Montgomery County Christmas Store. An organization that gives low-income families the entire holiday shopping experience near Christmas time.

Karen Healy, the Fundraising Chair for the Montgomery County Christmas Store, says events like these don’t bring in a ton of donations but can be good for spreading awareness.

“For something like this we don’t necessarily bring in a lot of money, but we are able to connect with people who maybe not heard of the Christmas store before or people that may need even help,” Healy said.

Even smaller donations at events like these can still help.

“Every little bit helps. I mean it’s amazing, I’ll see donations come across for five dollars. But you need all those little donations just to add up,” Healy said.

This is the third year Gearheads For a Cause has teamed up with the non-profit to help raise money and donations for the organization.

Laken Smith, Co-Founder of Gearheads For a Cause, says working alongside such a beloved place is amazing.

“It is an honor to be able to do this for them. They do so much for so many people in this community that wouldn’t even be able to have a Christmas, Christmas dinner or anything.

Elisabeth Sunshine and her sister Juliana came out with their parents to take a chance to look inside the hoods of the cars.

“I like seeing the different kinds of cars there are. And I like seeing the pretty colors they have,” Elisabeth Sunshine said.

However, the Sunshine sisters believe Christmas is a time for all kids to be happy and each kid should be able to get a gift that day.

“It’s a time to remember that you should be happy about what you have cause others don’t have as much as you have,” Sunshine said.

Gearheads For a Cause has two more car shows scheduled for the rest of the year.