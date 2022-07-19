Bedford County Schools to move event promoted as ‘drag extravaganza’ due to public concern

FOREST, Va. – Bedford County Public Schools has decided to move an event called “A Knight with Kendall” after residents in the area voiced their concerns.

The event was scheduled for Aug. 4 at Jefferson Forest High School and was meant to be a lip-sync performance of popular songs. All proceeds from the event were going to benefit Jefferson Forest’s theater program.

But after a social media post promoted the event as a “Drag Extravaganza,” some residents expressed their concerns to the school board, which caused the leaders to move the event.

Bedford County Public Schools gave a statement on their decision on Tuesday:

“Since learning of these concerns, our division administration has met with the organizers of this event and have mutually agreed to find an alternate sponsor and venue for the event, which will be published by the event organizers once finalized,” the statement said.

Ad

Spence White, director of Cavalier Theatre, also gave a statement on the school’s decision.

“Cavalier Theatre at Jefferson Forest is, and has always been, an inclusive place,” White said. “Kendall Mullins has been a fearless benefactor for this program, donating his considerable talents to the tune of close to $3000 over 5 past public performances. Due to concerns brought to the school board, this 6th event is being moved to another venue to be determined.”

White went on to express his feelings about the decision and noted how it could impact the students.

“We are profoundly disappointed in this decision, and most importantly, the message this sends to certain students of Bedford County,” White said. “We look forward to future changes, and packing whatever venue Kendall chooses for his relocation on August 4th! Kendall is still working.”