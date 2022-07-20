Danville’s Lidl grocery store to close on July 31 due to underperformance

Danville’s Lidl grocery store will be closing its doors on July 31.

The company confirmed the information to 10 News Wednesday morning, stating that the difficult decision was made because a store performance evaluation showed that the store is underperforming.

The store opened in Danville in September 2017 and was the first Lidl grocery store to open in Southwest Virginia.

Officials say this closure will allow it to put its focus on locations where they are seeing significant growth.

In the meantime, the company will continue to explore a variety of options for the real estate, including evaluations of offers to sell the property as well.

“We appreciate the hard work of every member of the team and all employees will have the opportunity to relocate to a different store within Lidl’s growing store network,” said Chandler Spivey, the Public Relations Manager for Lidl.