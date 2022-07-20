Pints with a Purpose at Salem brewery to raise donations for local non-profits

Part of your purchase could go to a local charity

SALEM, Va. – A local brewery is looking to give back to the community.

Parkway Brewing Co. has always been big on giving back to the community and through their Pints with a Purpose events on Wednesdays, the brewing company donates a dollar of every pint they sell that day to a local non-profit.

General Manager Mike Pensinger said it’s good for business and good for their community.

“It allows us to show other people what Parkway is and it allows us to give back to the community,” Pensinger said.

This week’s organization is the Clean Valley Council, a non-profit committed to helping retain the beauty of the natural world.

“Anytime we can help the environment, we’re very conscious of what the environment is and where it comes from and the things that affect it,” Pensinger said. “We want to make sure that we do our parts in order to make sure our supplies come in and stay clean.”

If you want to participate in the event, you can head to the brewery until 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.