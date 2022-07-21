Danville wants your input on tourism in the area, extends survey deadline

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville area is looking to draw more people to the area, and area officials want your input.

On Thursday, the City of Danville announced that they are extending the deadline for their 2022 Tourism Survey.

The release said that the Danville Office of Economic Development & Tourism has already received more than 1,500 responses, but they want to hear from as many interested people as they can.

To offer more people the chance to take the survey, they have extended the tourism survey deadline to midnight on July 31.

You can take the survey here.