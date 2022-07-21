Kroger stores offering same-day interviews during hiring event on July 26

ROANOKE, Va. – Finding a job isn’t always an easy process, but this company is looking to make it a little bit easier.

On Thursday, Kroger announced that all of their Virginia stores will host hiring events on July 26.

The release said that the July 26 event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at every Virginia Kroger store.

During the hiring event, Kroger said they will offer same-day interviews for all available positions, and that job-seekers are encouraged to pre-apply online, but pre-application is not required.

Kroger’s event will allow job-seekers to pick up information, ask questions, and request a same-day interview, the release said, and anyone over the age of 14 can apply.

“Kroger prides itself in being an organization that develops talent in order to promote from within and we are passionate about giving back to our local communities,” said Terry Reynolds, division assistant HR leader for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “In today’s highly competitive labor market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and we are committed to doing just that for our people.”

Ad

The release said that Kroger offers competitive pay and benefits, flexible work schedules, job opportunities, and discounts on select products.

Kroger added that they have updated their benefits to include a continuing education reimbursement that covers GED, credentials, and college education up to $21,000, which employees are eligible for after 60 days of employment.

To learn more and find positions available in your area, visit Kroger’s website.