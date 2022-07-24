Say a final goodbye to the sunflowers at Sinkland Farms

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Sunday is the last day to get your hands on some fresh cut sunflowers at Sinkland Farms.

More than 20,000 people have enjoyed the sea of sunflowers in Christiansburg for the past few weekends.

Eighty local vendors lined up to sell clothes, food and more to accommodate the whole family.

“It’s wonderful,” Susan Sink, the owner, said. “I think what we provide to the community and beyond is a great place to start a family tradition.”

More than $5,000 of proceeds from selling sunflowers will go to families in Ukraine.

Though the sunflowers will go, Sinkland Farms is prepping eight acres to get ready to say hello to pumpkin season starting in the fall.

The farm will close on Sunday at 8 p.m.