Montgomery County firefighters and police dash around the bases to raise money for Special Olympics

Christiansburg, Va. – Montgomery County firefighters and police officers go head-to-head in a game of softball to give back to the Special Olympics.

Police officers and firefighters in Montgomery County traded in their uniforms for a baseball cap Sunday.

They came to steal bases in the second annual Guns and Hoses game in Christiansburg at the Harkrader Sports Complex.

“Any time we can embarrass the fire department we’re out here,” John Tarter with Virginia Tech Police Department said.

But the main goal is to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Seven Special Olympic athletes stole the attention with their skills on the field, including Erica Bookout.

“It means a lot to spend time with friends and make new ones,” she said.

Potsie Smith with the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department has known Bookout for the past five years and moments like this strengthen their bond.

“It’s very important for them to see public safety as their friend,” he said. “It’s very important for them to know that we are there to help them, not harm them.”

Ad

Tarter said seeing the smiles on the athletes faces makes running around bases all worth it.

“Whether they win or lose. Whether they score or don’t score. It’s electrifying. It makes you just want to come back and help over and over again.”