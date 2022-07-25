Virginia State Police warning residents of phone scams

SALEM, Va. – Virginia State Police is warning residents of phone scams targeting sex offenders in the area.

On Monday, VSP said three callers reported that Detective Keith McCoy called and demanded money, but police said they don’t call or approach anyone threatening to arrest for non-payment of money and that they do not have detectives.

According to VSP, if they do have business with someone, it will be done in person and no money will be collected.

Police offered a few tips to help avoid becoming a victim of phone scams.

The release said that if you’re unsure of the agency calling, hang up and double-check the phone number, but don’t call the same number back.

Virginia State Police said another way to determine if a call is a scam is to listen for inconsistencies that the caller may use. For example, in these cases, the caller said they were a VSP detective, but VSP does not have detectives.

Another thing you can do is to ask the caller to meet you at the police department or the sheriff’s office, according to the release.