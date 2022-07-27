Angels of Assisi requesting donations for more than 60 beagles saved from breeding facility

More than 60 beagles are safe and sound at Angels of Assisi after being rescued from animal experimentation at a facility in Cumberland, Virginia.

This comes after the Humane Society of the United States and several shelter and rescue partners worked to save nearly 4,000 beagles from Envigo last week.

According to our previous reporting, the dogs were bred and used for scientific experiments and also often went without proper care or food. The facility has since then shut down after a lawsuit was filed against the facility, claiming that it was operating in violation of the Animal Welfare Act.

Angels of Assisi is incredibly grateful to see that the sweet pups are now safe and comfortable.

“The beagles are settled in for the night. Their eyes look more optimistic, and we hope they know they are safe now. Each has their own comfy bed and full bellies,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

In the post, Angels of Assisi said the beagles will need medical care, including dental cleanings, neutering and more.

If you wish to donate to the organization’s Biscuit Fund, you can do so here.

Looking to foster these moms and their puppies until they are old enough to be adopted? Contact Angels of Assisi’s Adoption Coordinators at adoptions@angelsofassisi.org.