One dead after medical oxygen fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va, – Roanoke Fire and EMS said that one person is dead after a medical oxygen fire on Wednesday.

Crews responded to the tenth block of 12 1/2 Street Southwest in Roanoke for reports of someone who appeared dead due to a fire-related injury, according to authorities.

The release said that investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office and Roanoke Police Department determined that the fire started as a result of the victim smoking while on oxygen.

The Roanoke Fire and EMS said that no further information will be released, and added a reminder that patients who are on oxygen should not smoke.

A previous version of this story said crews responded to 10 1/2 Street Southwest due to incorrect information provided by the Roanoke Fire and EMS.