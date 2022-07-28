Police identify woman found dead in Roanoke park

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities have identified the woman they said they found dead at a Roanoke park last week.

Police identified the woman as Leeann Haun, 37, of Roanoke.

Authorities said they received a 911 call around 4:20 a.m. on July 22 and when officers arrived at the scene, they said they found Haun unresponsive with injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said no suspects were found at the scene and no arrests have been made.

According to police, this is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.