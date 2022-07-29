Roanoke needs more volunteers for Saturday’s Beautification Day

Every year, people get their hands dirty by gardening to help restore neighborhoods

ROANOKE, Va. – Every year, people in Roanoke get their hands dirty by gardening to help restore neighborhoods.

And this year, more than 100 volunteers are needed for National Roanoke Community Beautification Day.

The volunteers at the beautification day will help clean up homes near Staunton Park, and other community leaders will also be honored with an award for their selflessness and always fostering change.

“We put in some of the smart in the hard work and that’s truly what makes Roanoke great,” Eric Sparrow, Southwest Virginia Diverse Chamber of Commerce Vice President said.

The event will kick off on Saturday at 9 a.m and is expected to last through 4 p.m.

If you want to volunteer, you can sign up with a helper’s assistance at Staunton Park, or you can register online here.