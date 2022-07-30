Vehicle Fire and traffic accident causing delays on I-81

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 8:34

Virginia Department of Transportation reports of a vehicle fire on the southbound lanes of Interstate I-81 at mile marker 129.9 in Montgomery County.

Drivers can expect delays due to a vehicle fire.

The south right lane and right shoulder are closed

In addition, near mile marker 131.3 southbound in Roanoke County near Salem Saturday morning VDOT said at mile marker 131.5 in Roanoke County, Drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The north left shoulder and left lane are closed. All south lanes are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 4.0 miles.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the 132 Exit.