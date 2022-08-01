Carroll County man charged with second-degree murder in 30-year-old woman’s death

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a 30-year-old woman’s death, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 27 at about 11:30 a.m., authorities were called to Fairlawn Lane, in the Woodlawn area, for the report of a woman who was unresponsive.

Upon arrival, EMS personnel found the victim, 30-year-old Laura Caroline “Carrie” Buffkin, dead at the scene with what appeared to be an apparent gunshot wound.

After investigating further, authorities identified Kevin Lee Sizemore, 42, of Hillsville, as a person of interest in relation to her death.

On Friday, investigators located Sizemore and say he had a handgun concealed on his person.

As a result of the investigation, Sizemore has been arrested and charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order

Felony larceny of a firearm

Possess concealed weapon

We’re told Sizemore was taken before a magistrate and is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond pending arraignment.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.