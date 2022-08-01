77º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Meet August’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Habitat for Humanity

Each month, 10 News selects a charity to donate to based on the accuracy of our forecasts

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 3 Degree Guarantee, Blue Ridge Independent Living Center, Roanoke
It’s time to announce our 3 Degree Guarantee recipient! (Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley)

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to announce our 3 Degree Guarantee recipient!

Throughout this month, every time Your Local Weather Authority reports a temperature forecast accurately, Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley will receive a donation.

The global nonprofit housing organization exists in myriads of local communities in all 50 states throughout the U.S. as well as about 70 countries.

Habitat strives to create a world where everyone has a place to call home while building strength, stability and self-reliance as they work with families in need of decent and affordable housing.

As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:

  • If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity
  • If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email