Meet August’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Habitat for Humanity

(Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley)

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to announce our 3 Degree Guarantee recipient!

Throughout this month, every time Your Local Weather Authority reports a temperature forecast accurately, Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley will receive a donation.

The global nonprofit housing organization exists in myriads of local communities in all 50 states throughout the U.S. as well as about 70 countries.

Habitat strives to create a world where everyone has a place to call home while building strength, stability and self-reliance as they work with families in need of decent and affordable housing.

As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts.