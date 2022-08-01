Roanoke County schools to host community meetings on proposed CTE center

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools officials want the community’s input on a new proposed CTE facility.

On Monday, RCPS said that they will be hosting two meetings to discuss the new CTE center that would be built at 6521 Peters Creek Road in Roanoke to replace the existing CTE facility at the Burton Center for Arts & Technology.

CTE stands for Career and Technical Education, the release said and CTE students can obtain a nationally recognized career readiness certificate in high school, a comprehensive community college, or a workforce center.

According to RCPS, CTE courses provide students with the academic and technical skills, knowledge, and training necessary to succeed in their careers, and simultaneously prepare students for the workforce by introducing them to workplace competencies and offering academic content in a hands-on environment.

RCPS said they will be holding two Business Community Input Meetings to discuss the new CTE center facility’s location and business training needs for the new center.

Ad

The first meeting will be held on August 17 at 6:00 p.m. in the RCPS Central Office Gymnasium, and the second meeting will be held on August 24 at 6:00 p.m. in the South County Library Auditorium, according to the release.