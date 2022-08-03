New family-owned ice cream shop opens in Christiansburg

Poppy’s, an ice cream shop run by brothers Terry and Jeremy Williams is now open for business in Christiansburg.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new family-owned ice cream shop is coming to Christiansburg, and this one has a unique twist.

Poppy’s, an ice cream shop run by brothers Terry and Jeremy Williams is now open for business in Christiansburg.

The brothers decided to take their shot at owning the shop after they retired and another beloved ice cream shop in the area closed.

“Christiansburg used to have a business establishment called Custard Corner. The family business closed, and Mr. Harkrader, the owner, passed away, unfortunately. So, we just decided several years ago to come in and try to do it in a newer version,” said Terry.

Terry said their goal is to make their menu as similar to Custard Corner’s menu as they can.

“If you could get it there, you can get it here,” said Terry.

Terry told 10 News that Custard Corner played a big role in his family – Terry met his wife at Custard Corner when she worked there years ago.

And the brothers are carrying on a family connection, even down to the former employees at Custard Corner.

Now the grandkids of the Custard Corner owners are working at Poppy’s.

So far, Poppy’s has seen quite a crowd, according to their Facebook post.

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! The line was wrapped around the entire inside, out the door and to the road outside.... Posted by Poppy's of Christiansburg on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

You can learn more about Poppy’s on their Facebook page.