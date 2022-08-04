Start of school for Radford City Public Schools could be delayed due to construction delays

RADFORD, Va. – Students at Radford City Public Schools may be starting later than initially planned this school year due to unforeseen facility project delays.

School officials told 10 News that many of the projects were set to be finished by the start of the 2022-23 school year, but due to some delays in getting the equipment needed to complete the projects, now that might not be the case.

Authorities said as a result of the pandemic, staff shortages and other unexpected mishaps, they may need to extend some projects.

Additionally, they are also waiting for the certificate of occupancy for several of their projects but are uncertain as to when they might get them.

The decision to delay the school year isn’t set in stone though, and officials say they hope to get students into the classroom on time.

But in the case that the setbacks continue, the start of school may be pushed back one to two weeks.

School leaders say if needed, the delayed opening would allow them to finish projects, make sure the certificate of occupancies are approved and ensure that all school campuses are safe for staff and students.

Regardless though, all RCPS employees will be paid during the delay as they work in schools, work at home or attend professional development opportunities. School leaders are also collaborating with child care providers to see how they can help them in the case of a delay.

Officials will announce whether or not there will be a delayed start to the school year before Monday, Aug. 8.

Below you will find the regular school year opening schedule and two scenarios in case the 2022-23 school needs to start later than originally planned: