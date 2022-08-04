Steppin’ Out returns to Blacksburg on Friday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The town of Blacksburg is gearing up for the 41st annual Steppin’ Out Festival.

Visitors will be able to hear a variety of live music from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“We have three stages with live music and performances,” Downtown Blacksburg Inc. Event Coordinator Amelia Tuckwiller said. “It ranges from all kinds of different music, and the performances, we’ve got taekwondo, dancers, choir members, all from our community.”

There will also be over 200 vendors and local businesses participating, including local food staples.

The festival typically draws over 30,000 people to the Blacksburg area.

“This is a big event just for our community as well. The college students are not in town, so a lot of our community members that don’t really get an opportunity to come down will come out for this event,” Tuckwiller said. “We have people from all over the region that will come, and even some people from out of town.”

Ad

Admission and metered parking in the area is free during the festival.

Blacksburg transit will be providing shuttles throughout the festival as well.

The full list of road closures for the weekend can be found here.