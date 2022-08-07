Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates death at adult detention center

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at the Henry County Adult Detention Center that occurred on August 6, 2022.

Bradley Steven Hensley had told deputies he was having difficulty breathing. Deputies immediately summonsed the Wellpath Medical staff on duty. At approximately 7:33 a.m., Henry County Deputies noticed Bradley Steven Hensley lying in his bed, Hensley appeared to be in medical duress.

Investigators said Hensley then became unconscious and unresponsive. Deputies began life-saving measures, including CPR until medical staff arrived. The medical staff and deputies continued giving CPR and used an AED (automated external defibrillator) on Hensley to try and revive him.

At 7:36 a.m., the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center was contacted and notified of the situation. An EMS unit with Henry County Public Safety responded to the call and arrived at 7:45 am. Mr. Hensley was transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville, where he was pronounced deceased by the medical staff.

Bradley Steven Hensley, 42, of Blue Ridge View Dr., Bassett, Virginia, entered the Henry County Adult Detention Center on August 2, 2022. Detectives said upon entering the ADC, Hensley made the staff aware of his medical history. Based on this information and his pre-existing conditions, Hensley was placed under direct supervision and regularly monitored by the Wellpath medical staff.

Investigators said Hensley was under constant video surveillance since entering the ADC. Based on the preliminary review of this video, no foul play is suspected. The cause of death is unknown at this time; however, the preliminary investigative findings indicate that Mr. Hensley suffered a medical emergency.

Deputies said his body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. In addition, this case will be forwarded to the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails for review.