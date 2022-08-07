Leroy: This ole’ hound dog needs some lovin’

GILES, Va. – Have you ever met a dog that’ll actually hug you back? Well, now’s your chance.

Leroy is a 40-pound hound dog that’ll give you all the love.

This two-year-old guy has been at the Giles County Animal Shelter for over 64 days, and staff said he’s a good ole’ hound dog through and through.

Shelter staff said that if you sit down, watch out – Leroy will do his best to climb up in your lap and give you a hug.

Leroy does well with female dogs and all of the people he meets, shelter staff said, and now, it’s time for him to find his forever home.

To learn more about Leroy, visit the Giles County Animal Shelter website.