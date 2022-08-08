Body found in Alleghany County, believed to be man missing since July

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Alleghany County officials believe the body of a deceased male found Sunday may be a man reported missing 10 days ago.

Matthew Walton, 31, was last seen July 27 walking in the area of Longdale Furnace Road and Circle H Lane in Clifton Forge, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office says the body was found Sunday in the general area of where Walton was last seen July 27 and matches his general description.

An official identification will be made by the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke during autopsy.

Foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call or submit a tip to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770 ext. 0