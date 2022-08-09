Bedford authorities searching for men responsible for violent home invasion, robbery

HUDDLESTON, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the men they believe are responsible for a violent home invasion and robbery.

On Tuesday morning, authorities said they responded to the 3800 block of Tolers Ferry Road in Huddleston for a home invasion and armed robbery.

Victims said that Travis Asbury came into the home with an unknown man, pulled out handguns, and hit one of the victims over the head, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff said that the second victim was tied up, and the men stole electronics along with a handgun.

Authorities said that Asbury may be staying in the Roanoke area and that multiple felony warrants have been obtained.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident, whereabouts of Asbury, or the identity or location of the other man is asked to contact Investigator Burnette at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.