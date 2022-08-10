Botetourt County man charged with abduction, sexual assault of female mail carrier

Authorities said Jerry Orange has been charged with abduction, stalking, simple assault and sexual assault of a mail carrier (Credit: Botetourt County Sheriff's Office)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A man has been charged with abduction, sexual assault and other charges after an incident involving a female mail carrier, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that Jerry Orange Jr., 45, was arrested on Aug. 8 in connection to an incident that happened on Aug. 2.

Police said Orange has been charged with the following:

Abduction

Stalking

Simple assault

Sexual assault

Orange is being held at Botetourt County Jail without bond and the case is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.