Botetourt County man charged with abduction, sexual assault of female mail carrier

He was also charged with stalking, simple assault

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Manager

Authorities said Jerry Orange has been charged with abduction, stalking, simple assault and sexual assault of a mail carrier (Credit: Botetourt County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A man has been charged with abduction, sexual assault and other charges after an incident involving a female mail carrier, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that Jerry Orange Jr., 45, was arrested on Aug. 8 in connection to an incident that happened on Aug. 2.

Police said Orange has been charged with the following:

  • Abduction
  • Stalking
  • Simple assault
  • Sexual assault

Orange is being held at Botetourt County Jail without bond and the case is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

