Botetourt County man charged with abduction, sexual assault of female mail carrier

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A man has been charged with abduction, sexual assault and other charges after an incident involving a female mail carrier, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said that Jerry Orange Jr., 45, was arrested on Aug. 8 in connection to an incident that happened on Aug. 2.
Police said Orange has been charged with the following:
- Abduction
- Stalking
- Simple assault
- Sexual assault
Orange is being held at Botetourt County Jail without bond and the case is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.