Author of ‘Dopesick’ to release new book

Beth Macy, New York Times bestseller and veteran Roanoke Times journalist, is releasing another book

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – The author of the best-selling book turned Emmy-nominated Hulu series “Dopesick,” filmed in parts of the Highlands, is returning to familiar grounds.

Beth Macy is launching a new book called “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis.”

Macy told 10 News that the book is intended to show that addiction shouldn’t be stigmatized.

“A lot of communities are up to speed on the best ways to turn this crisis around. I thought let me go give attention to these creative, gritty, on-the-ground folks who are really doing the lord’s work because they inspired me, and hopefully, by telling their stories they can inspire some of these gatekeepers who will decide what to do with the money and how best to spend it,” Macy said.

The book will hit store shelves on August 16.

