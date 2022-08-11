80º

Don’t let his face fool you: Edgar is actually a sweetheart

He’s been waiting on someone to give him a forever home for months

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

He looks grumpy but is very sweet!

DANVILLE, Va. – If you were trying to nap, you’d probably look this grumpy too. All jokes aside, Edgar might look grumpy, but he’s actually a sweetheart.

He’s an adult dog at the Danville Area Humane Society, and he’s been waiting patiently to find his forever family for several months now.

Shelter staff said that this guy is strong and has lots of energy, but that some adopters just pass him by. He hasn’t been accepted by any adoption partners.

If you think Edgar would be a good fit for you, you can contact the Danville Area Humane Society at (434) 799-0843.

