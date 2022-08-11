76º

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Pittsylvania County

Happened on Wednesday at about 10:25 p.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say it happened on Wednesday at about 10:25 p.m. and have identified the victim as 40-year-old James Patrick Donnelly, of Warsaw, Montana.

We’re told a 1998 Jaguar was driving north on Route 29 near Dry Bridge Road when it hit Donnelly as he was walking in the right-hand lane of the road.

Donnelly died at the scene, Virginia State Police reports.

At this time, no charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

