Virginia Rep. Ben Clines calls FBI investigation into former President Donald Trump ‘disappointing’

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Congressman Ben Cline called the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate ‘disappointing.’

The Republican Congressman, who represents Virginia’s 6th District, was in Lynchburg Wednesday, and 10 News asked about the federal investigation into whether Trump took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence.

Cline compared it to when Robert Mueller faced Russian collusion charges in 2019.

“There are problems within the department. There are problems within our intelligence agencies that need addressing. I think that the raid on Mar-a-Lago, this close to an election, the way it was done, recks the same abuse,” said Cline.

On Wednesday, Trump took the Fifth to avoid answering questions in a New York investigation into his organization.