‘Park it on the Market’ raises $20k for Roanoke City Schools

ALCOVA Mortgage held their 4th annual Park it on the Market on Friday in downtown Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – ALCOVA Mortgage raised over $20,000 for Roanoke City Schools to help give kids the supplies they need to feel ready to go back to school.

The group accepted donations on Friday at their Park it on the Market event to fill a school bus with supplies.

The mortgage company has branches across the nation that helped raise money for students heading back to the classrooms soon.

Kim Foerst, Vice President and Marketing and Communications with ALCOVA Mortgage announced the funds with glee.

“We know that a lot of kids are really hurting – families are hurting this year with the economy being down and coming out this pandemic,” Foerst said. “We are thrilled to announce we have raised 20,000 dollars worth of school supplies.”

This is their fourth annual event, and all the money they raised at the Roanoke event will be given to Roanoke City Schools.