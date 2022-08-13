66º

New face, familiar space: Hill City Donuts opens in former Mama Crockett’s location

The owner says the new business is not about tasty treats, it’s about nostalgia

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau - Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Lynchburg, Downtown Lynchburg, Small Business, Food, Local Business Spotlight
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new face is taking over a familiar space in downtown Lynchburg.

Hill City Donuts recently opened in the popular Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts location.

Owner Emeline Green said she’s a former Mama Crockett’s employee and is offering similar flavors.

But she Green said the new business is not about tasty treats, it’s about nostalgia.

“The reason why we loved Mama Crockett’s was not because of the donuts. I mean, people do love the donuts; but it was because you came in here and you felt like family, or you went to a [food] truck and felt, I don’t know – It just has this warm feeling. So, I hope to continue that on,” said Green.

The shop is located on the corner of Fifth and Clay Streets in Lynchburg.

