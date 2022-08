WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle crash on I-81 southbound in Wythe County has led to delays, according to VDOT.

Virginia State Police says the crash happened at the 74 mile marker and involved a pickup truck that was pulling a camper.

We’re told the truck overturned and as of 5:30 a.m., the south center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed to traffic.

