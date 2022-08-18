Man arrested after pursuit puts Campbell County schools on alert

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested after the search for him put two Campbell County schools on alert, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, officials said they increased security presence in their schools due to a search by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in the Brookneal area.

There was no direct threat to the school, CCPS said, but authorities were still looking for the man involved.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for Travis Ramsey, who they said was the man involved, since Tuesday.

On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said that they found and arrested Ramsey for a probation violation and two warrants of getting stolen property.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said they took Ramsey into custody without incident with help from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

There will be a joint investigation into several cases possibly involving Ramsey by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, the Lynchburg Police Department, and the Brookneal Police Department, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said that more charges are expected.

If you have any information about Ramsey or other relevant information, you can contact the Campbell County dispatch center at 434-592-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Authorities said you can also leave a tip online here or through the P3 app on mobile devices.