Yes, he ‘herd’ you! Handsome herd dog Speck eagerly awaits his forever family

This male herding dog mix is eager, smart, personable and has great ears!

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Meet Speck: A handsome herd dog looking for his new home.

He’s three years old, eagle smart, and loves to play fetch.

Speck has learned a lot of tricks during his time at the shelter, too. Staff said he knows the commands “sit,” “down,” and “up.”

If you’re in need of a hiking buddy, look no further – Speck loves to go on adventures outside, too.

Franklin County Humane Society staff said they were told he gets along well with other dogs, but having a patient owner would help as he’s been in the shelter for a long time.

Despite needing a bit of patience, they say that Speck would make a great companion, and they’re eager to find Speck a new home.

If you’re interested in meeting Speck or adopting him, contact the Franklin County Humane Society at (540)-489-3471