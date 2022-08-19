65º

Yes, he ‘herd’ you! Handsome herd dog Speck eagerly awaits his forever family

Speck has been at the Franklin County Humane Society for over 145 days

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

This male herding dog mix is eager, smart, personable and has great ears!

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Meet Speck: A handsome herd dog looking for his new home.

He’s three years old, eagle smart, and loves to play fetch.

Speck has learned a lot of tricks during his time at the shelter, too. Staff said he knows the commands “sit,” “down,” and “up.”

If you’re in need of a hiking buddy, look no further – Speck loves to go on adventures outside, too.

Franklin County Humane Society staff said they were told he gets along well with other dogs, but having a patient owner would help as he’s been in the shelter for a long time.

Despite needing a bit of patience, they say that Speck would make a great companion, and they’re eager to find Speck a new home.

If you’re interested in meeting Speck or adopting him, contact the Franklin County Humane Society at (540)-489-3471

