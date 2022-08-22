Despite her rough start, Mei has a heart full of love

This sweet and playful girl is looking for a forever home

DANVILLE, Va. – Grab the tissues, this girl’s story might pull some heartstrings.

Mei has a strong soul – she got caught in a trap in South Boston and chewed her foot free.

Now, her leg will be amputated, which will be done before adoption – leaving Mei with just three legs and a beautiful, resilient personality.

Mei is 37 pounds of love, and is friendly, too. We’re told she settled right in with her foster family, along with their two dogs and three cats.

She’ll stay with her foster family until she has surgery for her leg, but the shelter is taking applications for families to take her home afterwards.

Shelter staff said that Mei is house-broken, walks well on a lease, responds well to verbal and visual cues, is easy when it comes to grooming, and gets along with other dogs and cats.

And the cherry on top? Mei absolutely loves to give kisses.

If you think this sweet pup would be a good fit for your home, contact the Danville Humane Society at (434) 799-0843.