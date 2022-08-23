15-year-old Danville student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – A teen has been arrested after bringing a gun to George Washington High School in Danville, Danville Police said.

On Monday around 3:06 p.m., police said that a physical altercation between GWHS students took place, and after the altercation, security officers were told that one of the students involved had a handgun.

Police said the student, 15 years old, was taken to a secure office where officers found the firearm in his book bag.

The school was placed on lockdown when the altercation happened, and all students involved were searched for weapons, according to police.

Authorities said that after the search was complete, they moved forward with the dismissal of students to ensure an orderly release.

No other weapons were found during their search, and no students were hurt in the incident, police said.

According to police, the gun was never discharged.

The 15-year-old student remains in custody and investigators are seeking juvenile petitions for felony possession of a firearm on school grounds and underage possession of a firearm, according to the release.

The Danville Police Department continues to encourage the motto of “see something, say something” to improve the safety of others.

Anyone who witnessed or has information on this incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any of the available platforms including calling the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, dispatch at 911 or 434-799-5111, through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook, or use of the crime tips app CARE. Information leading to an arrest and conviction, in this case, will be eligible for a cash reward.