Amherst County leaders hold off on decision to give employees a pay increase

The proposal would have taken effect in January 2023

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau - Multimedia Journalist

The Board of Supervisors elected to hold off on the decision

AMHERST, Va. – Amherst County employees will not receive a pay increase after the Board of Supervisors elected to hold off on the decision.

Leaders recently discussed salary studies, which compare jobs to other localities, but Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers said many positions were not included in the survey, so leaders could not tell if those employees are below market average.

Rodgers said the proposal would have taken effect in January 2023.

Now, they’ll have to wait until next year for a decision.

“We’ll still propose [the pay increases] in the next budget. We need to fix salaries. Now they’re falling further behind. So, the numbers that we presented [last week] won’t be the numbers we present in July. They’ll probably be higher in July now,” said Rodgers.

Anyone who recently received a pay increase, including sheriff’s deputies and dispatchers, would not have received an additional raise.

