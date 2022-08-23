Meet Oreo: The dog that’s just as sweet as the cookie

This fun-loving little guy is crate trained and very active

ROANOKE, Va. – This guy lives up to the sweetness of his name.

Oreo is a sweet, energetic, young fella that’s looking for his forever home. He’s been in and out of the shelter for over seven months – which is just as long as he’s been alive.

Oreo is crate-trained and his foster family said that he still has some to learn, but he knows that if he’s good, he’ll get a few cheerios.

To ensure success in his new home, he will get training sessions with one of the Roanoke Valley SPCA training partners, thanks to the Judith Goins Behavior Support Fund that is covering the costs.

Oreo’s foster mom said that the best thing his new family can do for him is to have patience while he learns and that he will make a great family companion.

He’s 37 pounds, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and heartworm tested, RVSPCA said, and his adoption fee is $99.

If you think this sweet boy would be the perfect fit for your family, contact the RVSPCA at 540-339-9247 or fill out an application to adopt Oreo here.