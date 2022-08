Roanoke’s Red Lobster has officially closed its doors, something that took many by surprise.

The seafood restaurant was located on 3529 Franklin Road, SW and served the Star City for more than four decades.

A sign that was posted on the door says it was due to unfortunate circumstances.

After more than 43 years of being part of the Roanoke community, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close our restaurant at 3529 Franklin Road, SW. The lease is ending and we were unable to reach an agreement with our landlord. We understand the impact this situation has on our guests as well as our employees’ ability to work. We have provided transfer options for our team members at this location. Red Lobster spokesperson

At this time, customers can still enjoy Red Lobster in Christiansburg and Lynchburg.