Free VIN etchings being offered by VSP, Martinsville DMV Wednesday

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Virginia DMV is helping drivers in Southside protect their cars from being stolen.

A Virginia State Police program will provide vehicle identification number etchings for free on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Martinsville DMV Customer Service Center.

Drivers can get their vehicle’s identification number etched on their windshield and windows of the car during the event.

DMV officials said that when the VIN can be found in multiple places on the car, thieves are less likely to take it.

Many insurance agencies will also offer a discount if your vehicle is protected by VIN agencies.