Senior-dog-citizen Simba needs someone to love him for the rest of his days

Simba is an elderly Pomeranian that loves to follow people around

ROANOKE, Va. – Time to take away Simba’s worries for the rest of his days.

He’s a sweet, senior pomeranian mix that’s been at the RVSPCA for over five months.

At only eight pounds, Simba is a very special senior that loves love.

Shelter staff said he doesn’t hear or see well, but that doesn’t stop him from following ‘his’ people around.

Simba is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested, and his adoption fee is only $99.

If you think you can be the person to welcome Simba with open arms and a heart full of love, you can complete an online Adoption Application, or set up a meet-and-greet appointment.

Ad

You can learn more about Simba here.