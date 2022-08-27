84º

Alleghany takes the win at Roanoke Catholic

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Three Rivers District, VISAA Valley, Sports, 1st and 10, Football
ROANOKE, Va. – The final season begins for Alleghany before a school merger.

On Friday, the Mountaineers visited Roanoke Catholic and fought a hard four quarters, which paid off.

In the end, the Mountaineers took the win 40-12.

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

