Alleghany takes the win at Roanoke Catholic

ROANOKE, Va. – The final season begins for Alleghany before a school merger.
On Friday, the Mountaineers visited Roanoke Catholic and fought a hard four quarters, which paid off.
In the end, the Mountaineers took the win 40-12.
ROANOKE, Va. – The final season begins for Alleghany before a school merger.
On Friday, the Mountaineers visited Roanoke Catholic and fought a hard four quarters, which paid off.
In the end, the Mountaineers took the win 40-12.
Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.