Annual Bowl-a-thon raises money to support adults with special needs

ROANOKE, Va. – Nearly 100 bowlers laced up their shoes in Roanoke and hit the lanes for a good cause.

The seventh annual Bowl-a-thon was the main fundraiser of the year for Katie’s Place, a program that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“They’re really nice and really helpful,” said 28-year-old Mitchell Cooper, one of the Katie’s Place participants.

The nonprofit cares for adults, ages 22 and up, during the day and helps them learn life skills, go out into the community and volunteer.

“It gives them a place to go and interact with their peers, meet community members, practice social skills. It gives them, kind of, a home away from home during the day,” said Zoe Paxton, the program lead for Katie’s Place.

Sunday’s goal was to raise more than $10,000 to help fund their programs.

“Without Katie’s Place, [Mitchell] would probably be sitting at home during the day,” said Charla Cooper, Mitchell’s mom.

Charla says the organization has had a positive impact on the Cooper family.

“It has been a wonderful experience for us, as a family, and for him to learn life skills,” said Charla.

Whether participants bowled a strike or a gutter ball, the hope is that the annual Bowl-a-thon is right down the alley to helping more families with special needs.