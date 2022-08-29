In Your Town: Lynchburg is special thanks to people making positive impacts

LYNCHBURG, Va. – We are kicking off this year’s In Your Town series, where we highlight different areas of our region and what they have to offer. Our first stop is in Lynchburg!

Besides enjoying outdoor activities and small businesses, what makes the Hill City so special are the people trying to make positive impacts in their community.

Ted Jennings, co-owner of Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe, says when he opened his business years ago, the goal was to provide barbers with space for a clean cut and a clean start.

“Some of [the barbers] have been in trouble, locked up; but I promised to help them get their [barber] license and help them get on the right track, to show them that they don’t have to be in the streets trying to make money. They can make money the right way,” said Jennings.

Organizations like Change for Change Caring Meters are making money by refurbishing parking meters to collect coins.

When they reach $1,000, other organizations match it, then they donate the money to a local group in need.

The Kuumba Dance Ensemble received the latest donation to help provide children with opportunities they may not have otherwise.

“[The kids] know that if they’re positive, they’re going to have something out of life and that their life is more important than just somebody saying, ‘let’s do something wrong,’ when they’ve been taught how to do right,” said Sheron Simpson, director of the Kuumba Dance Ensemble.

Another group that’s impacting future generations is Men 2 School, who welcomed Lynchburg students back to school on their first day.

“You never know what the kids are going through from home or wherever, and we want to be a positive force,” said Michael Brandon, a volunteer with Men 2 School.

It’s a force they want to rub off on others.

“A smile, a kind word goes a long way,” said Brandon.

Coming up later this week, we’ll have more on what makes Lynchburg special, including upcoming events you can mark on your calendars.