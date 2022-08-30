Suspect taken into custody after shooting at Carroll County deputy, authorities say

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A suspect has been taken into custody after shooting at a Carroll County deputy, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told it happened on Tuesday at about 4 a.m. on Wagon Trail in the Cana area of the county.

Authorities say they had been responding to a 911 call, but after arriving, a deputy was shot at by someone inside.

While the area is safe and the scene is secured at this time, law enforcement will remain at the scene and continue to be in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.