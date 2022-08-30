Teen arrested for trespassing at E.C. Glass High School, claiming he had gun

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A former E.C. Glass High School student was arrested Monday after trespassing on school grounds and claiming he had a gun, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

At about 11:37 a.m., authorities were alerted of the juvenile walking across the parking lot and shouting that he had a firearm.

A school employee reported the incident immediately and the school went into lockdown.

Lynchburg Police officers report that they were able to find and arrest the teen behind Dollar General at 2312 Memorial Avenue just minutes later.

We’re told officials did not find a firearm during the investigation.

The teen was taken to the intake office at Lynchburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.