Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared

This crash has now been cleared.

Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT.

At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area of Augusta County.

Authorities say the crash involved a hazardous materials spill and resulted in the closure of both northbound lanes.

At this time, northbound I-81N traffic is being rerouted at exit 200 in Rockbridge County. This has led to a 5.5-mile traffic backup near this exit.

Drivers are asked to avoid southern Augusta County and northern Rockbridge County on northbound I-81 and Route 11 if possible.

VDOT will reopen both northbound lanes when hazmat cleanup is complete, which could take up to several hours.

